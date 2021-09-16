Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €152.55 ($179.47).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, September 6th.

ETR WCH opened at €155.65 ($183.12) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 12 month high of €158.05 ($185.94). The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is €136.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €129.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

