Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -106.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

