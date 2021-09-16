Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Buys 1,160 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 292,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $18,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of LNC stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,069. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.76.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.