Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $24.05 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 60,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 107,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 125,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $254,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

JNJ traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $165.16. 251,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,100,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

