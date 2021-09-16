Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Purchases 2,876 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 331,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.9% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $32,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,199,000 after buying an additional 4,039,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 304.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.04. 109,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,352. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.42.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

