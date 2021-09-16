Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.88. 421,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,031,965. The stock has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.