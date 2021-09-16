Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.45.

WELL stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.35. The company had a trading volume of 40,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,694. Welltower has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

