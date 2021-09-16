Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $52.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WERN. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.88.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 18.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

