Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Position Trimmed by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,582 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $99.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.48. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

