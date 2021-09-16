Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Copper Corporation is an exploration and development company focused in the exploration and production of gold, copper and molybdenum. Its reserves are located in Copper Project (Hushamu) in British Columbia and the Redstone property in the Northwest Territories. Western Copper Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Western Copper and Gold from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN:WRN opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 2.49. Western Copper and Gold has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Copper and Gold by 121.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Western Copper and Gold by 340.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC grew its position in Western Copper and Gold by 196.8% during the first quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

