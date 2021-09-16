Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Copper Corporation is an exploration and development company focused in the exploration and production of gold, copper and molybdenum. Its reserves are located in Copper Project (Hushamu) in British Columbia and the Redstone property in the Northwest Territories. Western Copper Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Western Copper and Gold from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $258.99 million, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 2.49.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Copper and Gold by 121.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

