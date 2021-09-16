Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 138,912 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,171,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138,912 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.38% of Synchrony Financial worth $105,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $49.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.90.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.