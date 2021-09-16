Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Invests $86.18 Million in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 653,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,181,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.28% of Copart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 46,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Copart by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,316,000 after purchasing an additional 133,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Copart by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 130,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,193,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $18,097,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 over the last three months. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.07 and a 12 month high of $149.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.50.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

