Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 875,223 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,258,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 875,223 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $80,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after purchasing an additional 303,914 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 2,852,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,890,000 after buying an additional 385,442 shares in the last quarter.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,748. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

