Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 6,127 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $97,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,016 shares of company stock worth $75,389,690. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio stock traded down $5.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $336.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,753. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.93. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.23 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of -75.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

