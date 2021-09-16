Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 62,632 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,319,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,632 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up about 1.1% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $176,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 220.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after buying an additional 214,370 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 2.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in AMETEK by 8.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in AMETEK by 36.0% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 58,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.90. 2,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.90 and a 12 month high of $140.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.77. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.