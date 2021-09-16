WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 355.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,356 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 166.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $50.91 on Thursday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

