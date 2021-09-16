Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,450 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,650. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSM opened at $184.25 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $84.25 and a one year high of $204.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.50.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

