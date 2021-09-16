WillScot Mobile Mini Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 12,133 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,823% compared to the typical volume of 631 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $496,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock valued at $614,357,170. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

