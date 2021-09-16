Wing Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $4.29 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00074304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00121518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00176401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.72 or 0.07460005 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,881.50 or 1.00231268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.16 or 0.00860684 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

