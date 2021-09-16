Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Sets New 1-Year High at $186.54

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $186.54 and last traded at $185.80, with a volume of 2577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.45.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.39%.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 29,811 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total value of $5,121,827.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Wingstop by 224.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Wingstop by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after buying an additional 56,450 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at $4,824,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at $1,867,000.

Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

