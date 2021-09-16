WINk Trading 5% Higher This Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. One WINk coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014404 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.03 or 0.00798556 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

