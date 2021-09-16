WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 13,970 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 138.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $57,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $56,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on POR shares. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays cut Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

