WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 866 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 28.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLAB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,163,000 after acquiring an additional 41,685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 458.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $378,294.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,651.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total value of $178,939.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $43,124.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,169. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

MLAB opened at $296.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.27 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $308.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

