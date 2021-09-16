WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 2,855 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in OneMain were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in OneMain by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMF. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

