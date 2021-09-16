WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 3,986 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.11% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,150,000 after purchasing an additional 233,012 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,441,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,046,000 after acquiring an additional 215,484 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 166,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $630,795.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,319.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $203,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,711 shares of company stock worth $1,066,412. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMPH. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of AMPH opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $858.81 million, a PE ratio of 85.15 and a beta of 0.74. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.