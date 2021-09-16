WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 866 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $161,175.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $378,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,651.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,169. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $296.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 401.27 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.49 and a 200 day moving average of $263.68. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $308.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

