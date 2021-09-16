WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.01 Million Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.95 and a beta of 1.97. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,462,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,277,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,771 in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upwork Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.