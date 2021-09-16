WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.05 Million Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in TTM Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at $394,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,446 shares of company stock worth $533,982. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.89 and a beta of 1.58.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTMI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

