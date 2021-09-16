WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.8% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.7% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.6% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 352,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,290,000 after buying an additional 65,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $73.60 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.76.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

