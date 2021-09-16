WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 29.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 155,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $169.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $315,328.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $112,369.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 233,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,084.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,199 shares of company stock worth $450,434 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

