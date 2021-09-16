WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 10,652 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,652 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $152.69 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.41 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Truist lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.