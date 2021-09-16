Wintrust Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 9.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,139 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $87.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44. The company has a market cap of $244.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. TheStreet cut Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. upped their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

