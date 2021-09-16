Wolverine Trading LLC Has $432,000 Stake in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ)

Wolverine Trading LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,643 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 1.32% of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000.

NYSEARCA:LFEQ opened at $41.57 on Thursday. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18.

