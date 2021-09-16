Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Short Interest Down 98.6% in August

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the August 15th total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Woodside Petroleum to a “buy” rating and set a $21.28 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Woodside Petroleum stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. Woodside Petroleum has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Woodside Petroleum stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,866 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Woodside Petroleum worth $27,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

