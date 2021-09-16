World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder Sells 2,115 Shares

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $423,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $195.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.74. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $209.00.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. On average, analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

