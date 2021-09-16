World Asset Management Inc Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 330,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,022,000 after acquiring an additional 142,044 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,141. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $190.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.99. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.