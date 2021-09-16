World Asset Management Inc Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,459,000 after acquiring an additional 233,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,459,000 after acquiring an additional 325,321 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,753,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,259,000 after acquiring an additional 253,674 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.