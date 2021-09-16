World Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $198.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

