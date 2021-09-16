World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Eaton by 195.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

ETN opened at $160.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.28. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

