World Asset Management Inc Sells 232 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $127.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.14. The company has a market cap of $158.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

