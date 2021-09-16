World Asset Management Inc Sells 30 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,375.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.56 billion, a PE ratio of 236.42, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,212.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,286.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

