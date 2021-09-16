World Asset Management Inc Sells 440 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $200.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

