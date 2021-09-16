World Asset Management Inc Sells 539 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Exelon by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon stock opened at $50.85 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

