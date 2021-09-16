World Asset Management Inc Sells 758 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,057 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,678 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,516 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,136 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,804 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $6,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $75.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.