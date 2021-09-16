WPP (LON:WPP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $968.52

WPP plc (LON:WPP) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 968.52 ($12.65) and traded as low as GBX 963.20 ($12.58). WPP shares last traded at GBX 965.40 ($12.61), with a volume of 3,559,880 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPP. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.80) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on WPP from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WPP from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,094.22 ($14.30).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 968.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 964.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s payout ratio is 0.59%.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

About WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

