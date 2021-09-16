Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Achieves Market Cap of $1.34 Million

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $57,033.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $696.20 or 0.01449782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00072662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00122381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00176891 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.68 or 0.07527276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,971.03 or 0.99895749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.50 or 0.00871501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

