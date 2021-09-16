Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xencor alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on XNCR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 90.16 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.