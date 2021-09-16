Xenonics Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

Xenonics Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNNHQ opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Xenonics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

Get Xenonics alerts:

Xenonics Company Profile

Xenonics Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of portable illumination products and low light viewing systems. The firm markets illumination products under the NightHunter brand name and night vision under the SuperVision brand. The NightHunter series of products is produced in a variety of configurations to suit specific customer needs.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Xenonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.