Xenonics Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

Xenonics Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:XNNHQ opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Xenonics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.
Xenonics Company Profile
Further Reading: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Xenonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.