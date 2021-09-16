Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.28). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.23% and a negative net margin of 251.01%.

XERS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of XERS stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.54. 42,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,454. The stock has a market cap of $168.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.83. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 933.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 955,314 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,579,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 283,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 275,064 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.