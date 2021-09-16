Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.28). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.23% and a negative net margin of 251.01%.

XERS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of XERS stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.54. 42,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,454. The stock has a market cap of $168.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.83. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 933.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 955,314 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,579,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 283,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 275,064 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

